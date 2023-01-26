St. Cloud Man Accused of Running Fentanyl Pill Drug Ring

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man is charged with running a drug distribution ring that included selling wholesale quantities of fentanyl pills in the tri-county area.

Thirty-year-old Dimitri Accardo-Rainey is charged with a felony 1st-degree drug count with aggravating factors.

Members of the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force began an investigation into Accardo-Rainey's alleged drug sales last November.

Court records show he would often employ others to complete the hand-to-hand transactions after he arranged the terms. Police say he also used different stash houses to complete drug deals and store the drugs.

Get our free mobile app

According to the charging complaint, Accardo-Rainey sold fentanyl pills to undercover informants on five separate occasions between November 17th, 2022, and January 6th of this year. Each of those transactions was for more than 100 pills and on one of those occasions, the undercover buyer bought just under 200 fentanyl pills.

A search warrant was used at Accrdo-Rainey's southeast St. Cloud apartment. Police say they seized more than 600 fentanyl pills, $10,000 in cash, and several guns.

Accardo-Rainey is currently on probation from previous felony convictions in Clay, Stearns, and Wright counties.

If convicted, he faces a minimum of 11 years in prison.

10 Things All Minnesotans Can Relate to

8 Tips for Avoiding Car Theft in St. Cloud