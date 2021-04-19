St. Cloud Man Accused of Pistol-Whipping Woman

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is accused of pistol-whipping his girlfriend and threatening to kill her when she refused to have sex with him or give him money.

Forty-three-year-old Du-Shaun Holmes is charged with 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and being a felon in possession of a gun.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim called police in the early morning hours Wednesday to report Holmes had punched her in the head when she refused to have sex with him. She said Holmes then asked her for some money but when she said no, Holmes allegedly asked what she was good for without sex or money, pulled out a handgun, and hit her in the side of the head with the butt of the pistol. Records show Holmes then pointed the gun at the victim and said he was going to kill her.

The alleged assault happened the previous morning, but the woman told police she had to wait until he left to call the police.

Officers were able to find Holmes on Friday and arrest him. Police say they found a loaded 9mm handgun in his vehicle.

Holmes has a number of previous felony convictions which prevent him from having a gun. He is being held in the Stearns County jail pending his first court appearance.