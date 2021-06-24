St. Cloud Man Accused of Pistol-Whipping Another Man

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is accused of assaulting another man by hitting him with a handgun.

St. Cloud Police responded to the assault call Tuesday just after 6:00 p.m. The victim told officers that he got into a verbal argument with 41-year-old Mohamed Ahmed Abdille outside of a business.

During the argument, the man claimed Abdille said "I'm going to shoot you" before pulling out a black handgun and hitting him with it two times. The blows caused a cut to the corner of the victim's eye and a cut to the top of his head.

The victim also said every time he was hit, the gun discharged. He then gave the officer a spent shell casing and said Abdille collected the other one.

Police went to the business and arrested Abdille. During a search, officers found a black handgun in his waistband and a 9mm shell casing in his pocket.

Court records don't list which business the assault occurred at or why the men were arguing.

Abdille is charged with felony threats of violence, felony reckless discharge of a gun within the city, and misdemeanor assault.

