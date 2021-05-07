St. Cloud Man Sentenced for Gun Crime

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man who was accused of pistol-whipping his girlfriend and threatening to kill her has pleaded guilty to a different crime and was immediately sentenced to prison.

Forty-three-year-old Du-Shaun Holmes pleaded guilty Thursday to being a felon in possession of a gun. He was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison.

A charge related to the alleged assault against his girlfriend has been dismissed.

It started when the woman told police Holmes hit her when she refused to have sex with him or give him money back in April.

Officers were able to find Holmes two days later and made a traffic stop. Police say they found a loaded 9mm handgun in his vehicle.

Holmes has a number of previous felony convictions which prevent him from having a gun.