St. Cloud Asking Some Residents To Conserve Water for One Day

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud City Workers will be doing some planned work at the Calvary Hill Booster Station on Tuesday.

It's part of a scheduled infrastructure improvement project.

Residents in the affected area, which is generally the southwest part of town, are asked to voluntarily conserve water throughout the day on Tuesday to ensure a stable water supply and pressure while the work is being done.

Map courtesy of the city of St. Cloud

Some things to consider include watering your lawn and garden ahead of time to avoid irrigating on Tuesday, postponing laundry or running the dishwasher until after the work is done, and turning off the tap while brushing your teeth.

The city expects to maintain sufficient drinking water volume and pressure while the work is being done, but the voluntary reductions will help in the event that there are problems during the work.

