ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud fire crews rescued a person from a burning home.

The fire call came in at about 10:50 a.m. on Thursday. The fire was at a home in the 800 block of 21st Avenue North in St. Cloud.

The responding fire crews arrived to find black smoke coming from the outside of the home. A fire in the kitchen was spreading, and a resident was still inside.

Multiple crews simultaneously worked to put out the fire and searched for the person inside.

The fire was put out quickly and contained to the kitchen area and attic space.

The resident was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries and then taken to St. Cloud Hospital

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the St. Cloud Fire Marshal.