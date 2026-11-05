ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- For the past decade, one man has been in charge of the historical records at St. Cloud Hospital.

Brendon Duffy is the archivist for CentraCare/St. Cloud Hospital.

He has about eight volunteers who work with him to preserve its rich history.

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He says the hospital was built where it is because the sisters of the Order of St. Benedict got a good deal on some farmland.

They wanted to move out of town so they'd have more space. They used to be where Place of Hope is currently located, so they really were closer to downtown. Even though that was accessible for a lot of people, they knew they wanted more space.

He says it was a massive structure, especially for its time.

That building, when it was built, was a very large structure for St. Cloud. It was a $2 million building, and it was the tallest structure in town. The beacon light for the Whitney Airport was on top of the hospital.

The sisters gifted the hospital to the community for $1 in 1964. The St. Cloud Hospital Corporation was then created with an Administrative Council in charge of its operations.

Duffy says they've got a lot of cool artifacts that have been collected and preserved over the past nearly 100 years.

One of my favorite objects is that people had pillow radios in their hospital rooms that were a big deal in the 1950s and 1960s. I have a coin that was a nickel, and it says "St. Cloud Hospital" and has a big radio tower on it. The little coin has a hole in the middle. It's a small object, but there aren't very many of them. We have great pictures of nuns being DJs.

Duffy stays busy collecting items from today, like from the new St. Cloud Medical School. He says a lot of people don't know that St. Cloud Hospital has had four different schools over the years.

Century Celebration in the Works

He says, with the 100th anniversary of the building coming up in 2028, they want to focus on the people who have a connection to it. They are planning some internal and community events in 2028, as well as a large exhibit at the Stearns History Museum in 2028