ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- New community events, including a concert and fireworks, have been planned for this year's St. Cloud State University Homecoming weekend.

The St. Cloud Downtown Alliance has announced the festivities will include a free concert on Saturday, October 25th, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on the corner of West St. Germain Street and 5th Avenue in the former Press Bar lot. The outdoor concert will feature L.A. Gears, a high-energy Central Minnesota party rock band playing the hits from the 1990s. Attendees are encouraged to grab food from downtown restaurants and bars and bring it to the show. Bernick's will be on site with a beer garden supported by bartenders from downtown establishments. All proceeds will fund future events and activities by the St. Cloud Downtown Alliance.

Get our free mobile app

After the concert, you are encouraged to get tickets and head to the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center for the Huskies game versus Alaska Anchorage at 6:00 p.m.

The game will be followed by a fireworks show.

Leading up to the main event, the "Hunt for Huskies in Downtown" will give you a chance to win tickets to the game. From Wednesday, October 22nd, through Friday, October 24th, 10 stuffed animal Huskies will be hidden each day inside downtown businesses. You can look for a paw print sticker on a business's door or window, which indicates a Husky is hidden inside. If you find a stuffed animal, use the attached QR code to claim your free tickets.

The Homecoming events are presented by St. Cloud State University and the St. Cloud Downtown Alliance.