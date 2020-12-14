St. Cloud Healthcare Worker Recognized for Her Community Impacts

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud nurse has been recognized for the impacts she's made in her community.

Hani Jacobson is a registered nurse at CentraCare and one of four recipients of the Unsung Hero Awards presented by the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits and the McKnight Foundation.

Throughout her career, Jacobson has been an advocate for immigrants and families of color, and has been working to identify and eliminate barriers to medical care, especially since the pandemic hit.

There is a huge number of our St. Cloud community members who don't read, write or speak English. We knew we had to get information out to them by going door-to-door, bringing supplies to them and helping them understand things.

Jacobson says she's been very involved helping the Somali community from making appearances on Somali radio, handing out masks and joining the Somali Community COVID-19 Task Force.

She says she was surprised and humbled to learn she was chosen for the award.

I was pretty shocked because I thought I was just doing my job as a community member or public health nurse. I didn't think anything out of the ordinary as there are so many other frontline workers going above and beyond in their job.

She says while she doesn't view her job as heroic, she's honored to be recognized among all the amazing frontline workers doing great things across Minnesota.

Her advice to others considering a career in health care is to go for it because the career is rewarding.

Since 2015, the Unsung Hero Awards have recognized two healthcare workers each from the Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota.