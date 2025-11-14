ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Some St. Cloud residents may be paying more to have their garbage removed next year.

The city is proposing a fee increase of $1 per month in both 2026 and 2027 for those who use the 95-gallon cart service. The current fee of $31.50 a month would increase to $32.50 a month next year and $33.50 a month in 2027.

Single-family residential customers also have a green bag option. About 66 percent of the residents use the green bags. There are no fee increases planned for the green bags.

The city is also proposing increases in fees for special pickups and mattress disposal. The rates are increasing from $20 to $25 per cubic yard, with mattress disposal going from $30 a set to $35 a set.

Residential compost permits have a proposed increase from $30 to $40 for an annual permit.

On Monday night, the city council is expected to set a public hearing for December 1st on the proposed changes.