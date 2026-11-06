ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There is another Fix It Clinic in St. Cloud this weekend. The event is on Sunday at Iron Street Distillery from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The clinics offer an opportunity to have textiles and household items such as small appliances, toys, and more repaired by skilled volunteers.
Get our free mobile app
A tinker table will be on hand courtesy of Reuse Minnesota for kids of all ages to check out while waiting for stuff to be fixed or mended.
The fix-it clinics are organized by the Stearns History Museum and Tri-County Solid Waste Commission and are offered at various locations throughout the year.
Top 13 Cities in Minnesota With the Most License Plate Reader Cameras
License plate readers (LPRs) are cameras that automatically capture license plate numbers and can flag vehicles for law enforcement purposes.
This list covers all cities in Minnesota which have 15 or more LPRs in use. Minnesota law requires agencies that use them to report to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), which publishes the information, including location when disclosed. The data following is directly from the BCA as of October 2026, and does not include cameras mounted on patrol vehicles.
Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton