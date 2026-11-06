ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There is another Fix It Clinic in St. Cloud this weekend. The event is on Sunday at Iron Street Distillery from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The clinics offer an opportunity to have textiles and household items such as small appliances, toys, and more repaired by skilled volunteers.

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A tinker table will be on hand courtesy of Reuse Minnesota for kids of all ages to check out while waiting for stuff to be fixed or mended.

The fix-it clinics are organized by the Stearns History Museum and Tri-County Solid Waste Commission and are offered at various locations throughout the year.