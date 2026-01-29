ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A home in St. Cloud was damaged by fire on Wednesday morning.

St. Cloud fire crews were dispatched to 1710 Clearwater Road just before Noon. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the basement windows.

Fire crews entered the home to attack the fire while simultaneously searching for anyone inside.

Once the house was cleared, firefighters were able to extinguish the flames before they extended to other parts of the home. Crews ventilated the affected area and went into salvage and overhaul operations to minimize any further damage.

There is no damage estimate, and the cause of the fire is being investigated by the St. Cloud Fire Marshal's Office.

