St. Cloud Financial Credit Union Supports Terminally Ill Members
SARTELL (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Financial Credit Union is announcing financial relief grants that have been awarded to 23 individuals and families across the nation who are facing terminal illness.
Five credit unions, including SCFCU, made donations to the TriUnity Foundation, which facilitates the grants.
The donations are part of TriUnity Foundation's latest giving cycle to provide relief for individuals navigating terminal diagnoses.
Through the foundation, credit union members who are terminally ill can apply for the financial support.
The applications are reviewed by a medical advisory committee to determine need, study the diagnosis, and look at the family impact.
The total amount of grants in this cycle is $95,000.
