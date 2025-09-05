ST. CLOUD (WJON News) --- Young families in the St. Cloud area can attend an event on Saturday. The St. Cloud Area School District is hosting its first-ever ECFE Expo from 9:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Quarryview Education Center.

Director of Early Childhood Education Kate Flynn says the main stage will have a lot of informational topics.

We're looking at toddler tips for thriving toddlers. We're also going to be talking about breastfeeding on our panels and taking questions from the audience, because we want this to be meaningful and a day where we learn, grow, and thrive together.

The stage will also have a children's concert by The Wirth Center for the Performing Arts and The Lullaby Project.

Flynn says the district is hosting the expo to help spread the word about the benefits of ECFE programming.

Once a family participates in our classrooms, they kind of remain with us; they become lifers, so we see a huge repeat of our families and our parents, which we are grateful for.

The ECFE Expo also includes classroom tours, food trucks, touch-a-truck, and exhibitor booths.

It is free to attend, and the first 300 families will receive gift bags.