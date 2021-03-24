St. Cloud Drinking and Wastewater System [PODCAST]

Today on WJON I was joined by St. Cloud Public Utilities Director Lisa Vollbrecht. She has held this position for 21 years and the position includes overseeing the wastewater, drinking water and storm water systems in the community. Vollbrecht says our drinking water is taken from the Mississippi River and sent to the location where they undergo a thorough treatment process to make sure the water is safe for drinking and for other household uses. Vollbrecht says drinking water is heavily regulated and they go through stages to make sense they are meeting regulations. Listen to our 2-part conversation below.

The city of St. Cloud also supplies drinking water to the city of St. Augusta and St. Cloud also supplies the waste water system for the Metro area which includes the cities of Sartell, Sauk Rapids, Waite Park, St. Joseph and St. Augusta. She says Foley may also be apart of their system soon. Vollbrecht says their storm water pipe system drains in numerous locations throughout the city into the Mississippi and Sauk rivers. Some of these sites are visible but others are not.

The sewer system in St. Cloud treats solid and liquid waste and turns that into electric power. Vollbrecht says they are currently working on a $40 Million update to their water treatment system that will further insure the safety and quality of the drinking water by adding a ozone filtration system. She says many communities in the state have undergone or will undergo this upgrade.

Learn more about St. Cloud Public Utilities.

