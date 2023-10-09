St. Cloud Credit Union Joins Volunteer Effort on Columbus Day

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud credit union is using the Columbus Day holiday to volunteer their time to help the community.

Great River Federal Credit Union employees are holding a winter coat and toiletries drive. Staff are also making tie blankets for foster children, helping Habitat for Humanity build a retaining wall, and cleaning up garbage along a section of highway.

It's part of the Minnesota Credit Union Network's CU Forward Day.

More than 25 credit unions across the state are helping restock food shelves, helping seniors with yard work, and providing meals for cancer patients.

