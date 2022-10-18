St. Cloud Couple Charged With Failure To Pay Taxes

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A St. Cloud couple has been charged with two-dozen tax felonies.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue and the Stearns County Attorney’s Office have charged Robin and Mary Olson with 24 tax-related felonies each.

Officials say Mary Olson operated the Mary Claire Olson Agency, an in-home healthcare business from 2018 to 2020. The couple allegedly did not file quarterly withholding tax returns and did not deposit the taxes withheld from employees’ paychecks. In total, the Olsons owe more than $25,500 in withholding taxes.

Mary Olson is charged with:

11 felony counts of failing to file withholding tax returns

11 felony counts of failing to pay withholding tax

2 felony counts of failing to file W2 tax returns

Robin Olson is charged with:

11 felony counts of aiding in the failure to file withholding tax returns

11 felony counts of aiding in the failure to pay withholding tax

2 felony counts of aiding in the failure to file W2 tax returns

Ms. Olson allegedly told investigators that Mr. Olson did the accounting for the business. However, officials say both were aware of withholding requirements because both signed checks to the IRS.

Each charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.