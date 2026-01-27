ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An investigation lasting more than three years has led to child pornography charges against a St. Cloud man.

According to the charges filed in Stearns County District Court, investigators with the St. Cloud Police Department received an Internet Crimes Against Children Cyber Tip from Microsoft in December 2022. Microsoft detected two photographs of a young girl being sexually assaulted.

The internet address was tracked to a residence in the 1500 block of 6th Avenue South in St. Cloud. Additional tips of child pornography at that IP address were sent in April 2023 and September 2024.

In November 2024, authorities used a search warrant to confiscate several electronic devices from 74-year-old Joseph Scott Smith.

In February 2025, the FBI sent the investigators a copy of Smith's hard drive.

In August, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent the investigator reports on the 468 images of child sexual abuse material found on Smith's hard drive. Many of the images were of girls between the ages of three and five years old, but also included an infant child, a boy between the ages of two and three, and two videos involving bestiality.

Smith is charged with 10 felony counts of possessing pornographic works involving minors under the age of 14 years old.

Smith is due in court on March 18th.

LOOK: These Color Photos Vividly Capture the Everyday Moments of Life in the ’50s and ’60s Think you know the ‘50s and ‘60s? Spoiler alert: They were filled with colors you might never expect. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

2026 Winter Olympians with ties to Minnesota Gallery Credit: Kelly Cordes/TSM/St CLoud