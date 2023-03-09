St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to Burglarizing an Occupied Home

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man accused of breaking into a St. Cloud home and raiding the kitchen pantry has changed his plea to guilty ahead of his jury trial.

Thirty-two-year-old Phan Xiong pleaded guilty to 1st-degree burglary of an occupied dwelling. His trial was scheduled to begin this week.

According to the charging complaint, a man called the police on a day last April to report a burglary. He said his wife woke him up shortly before 5:30 a.m. to alert him to a door slamming.

The man said he went to the kitchen where he found a shirtless man. The homeowner said the burglar then asked for a beer which the homeowner gave him. The suspect then left the house.

Get our free mobile app

Court records show a jacket was left behind with I.D. cards for Xiong in the pocket. The homeowner told police that food was eaten and car keys to a Volkswagon and a Honda were missing.

Later that morning police responded to a complaint of someone tampering with a vehicle. Officers arrived to find Xiong rummaging through a vehicle and Volkswagon keys belonging to the burglary victim.

He'll be sentenced on August 10th.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

HAVE YOU SEEN ME? 28 Kids Missing From Minnesota As of January 19, 2023, there are 32 children missing from across Minnesota that have still not been found, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children . If you have seen any of them, or have any information on their whereabouts, please don’t hesitate to call 911 or you can call the National Center at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).

INCREDIBLE: See Inside George Strait's Spectacular Texas Mansion