Albany Woman Accused of Threatening Man With a Knife

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An Albany woman faces felony charges after allegedly threatening a neighbor with a knife late Saturday night.

Albany police were called to the 100 block of Highview Drive at around midnight. According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, a man said he was threatened with a knife by his neighbor, 28-year-old Cashe Morris.

The caller said he got home and walked to the back deck where his roommate was sitting with Morris. The victim said Morris began insulting him and then tried to put the man in a headlock but he escaped her grasp.

Morris is accused of going inside the duplex and returning with a knife. Court records show Morris threatened the victim by saying she could "gut him or cut him". Morris is accused of pressing the knife into the man's abdomen and dragging it up the center of his chest. The man said he could feel the tip of the knife against his body but not hard enough to leave a mark.

Morris is charged with 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, felony threats of violence, and a lesser assault charge. The man was not hurt.

LOOKS: Things you'd likely see in an awesomely '80s garage From scandalous bikini calendars to your dad's AMC Gremlin, '80s garages were a treasure trove of adventure, good fun, and sometimes downright danger.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park St﻿acker lists the must-do activities at every national park ranked by the annual number of visitors. Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood