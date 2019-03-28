St. Cloud Chamber Earns Top Honors from National Chamber

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce continues to earn high marks. Our local chamber has been awarded a 5-Star Accreditation for the third consecutive time by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

President Teresa Bohnen says our local chamber remains in the top two percent of all chambers nationwide.

We are reviewed on everything we do, there are nine different categories, and we scored 100 percent on four of them including program development. It's very focused as well on government affairs.

Bohnen says the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce was commended for maintaining 92 percent average membership retention over the past three years.

From new members that have been involved in other chambers they just can't believe how active we are, all the things we do.

The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce is one of only two Minnesota chambers to hold the 5-Star distinction.