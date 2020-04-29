St. Cloud Chamber Announces Small Business Award Winners

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce has chosen their 2020 Small Business Award winners.

This year's recipients are Bruce Hagberg, Melinda Tamm and Richard Hobbs.

Hagberg, winner of the Small Business of the Year Award, is the owner of riteSOFT. Hagberg founded the software company in 2006 after leaving the world of finance. Today, riteSOFT, located in St. Cloud, boasts 12 employees, two software products, and 8,000 customers in 10 countries around the world.

Melinda Tamm, the owner and founder of Ms. Melinda's Dance Studio, received the awarded the 2020 Business Central Mark of Excellence - Woman in Business award. Since 2006, Tamm has expanded the studio three times and is currently located in Waite Park. Today, the studio includes about 800 students, two full time employees, and 38 part time dance instructors.

Winning the 2020 St. Cloud Area Entrepreneurial Success Award is Simonson Lumber's Richard Hobbs. Simonson's, founded in St. Cloud by Hobbs' family in 1913, is continuing to thrive amid the pandemic, with nearly 200 employees and annual sales of around $75 million.

Hagberg, Tamm and Hobbs will be honored at the Chamber's Business Awards Luncheon on September 9 at the Holiday Inn in St. Cloud. For event details, call the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce at 320-251-2940 or online at StCloudAreaChamber.com.