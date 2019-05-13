St. Cloud Celebrates Bike to Work Week

ST. CLOUD -- If you work in Benton, Sherburne, or Stearns counties and enjoy riding your bike, then you might be interested in a competition that kicks off on Monday.

The Statewide Health Improvement Partnership and Bike St. Cloud have teamed up for the second annual Bike to Work Week event.

League Cycling Instructor Kurt Franke says the goal is just to get people out there on their bikes.

We're combining to encourage people to ride their bikes to work, maybe one day, maybe every day, but just check it out and we have a little contest going kind of.

All week long you can take photos of you or you and your co-workers riding to or from work and post them to Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #bikemeetswork2019 for a chance to win breakfast for your workplace.

You can enter as many times as you want, but all photos must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on Friday. Franke says they wanted to make it fun and accessible.

There's so many different work sites and routes to get to your jobs, and errands and such, so we kind of made it more of a virtual bike to work event this year.

St. Cloud was recognized as a Bronze Bicycle Friendly Community in 2018 for their improvements to conditions for cyclists and recently added more bike racks around town.