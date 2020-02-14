St. Cloud Boat Show Takes Over Convention Center [GALLERY]

ST. CLOUD -- If you're itching for spring and want to ogle some boats, the River's Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud is the place for you this weekend.

The annual St. Cloud Boat Show kicked off Friday morning. A variety of central Minnesota dealers will be on hand to discuss and answer questions about a variety of new boats, jet skis, docks, engines, electronics, fishing gear and other accessories.

The show continues on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. each day. It's free and open to the public.

St. Cloud Boat Show