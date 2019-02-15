St. Cloud Boat Show Sails into River’s Edge [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- If you’ve been dreaming of sunny days on the lake, then head over to the River’s Edge Convention Center this weekend.

You can get a jump start on summer at the 2019 St. Cloud Boat Show. Miller Marine General Manager Mike Zunker says there is something for everyone.

We’ve got ten area dealers, docks, lifts, personal watercrafts, pontoons, fishing boats, fiberglass and aluminum. So it’s got a real nice display.

Engines, electronics, fishing gear, other accessories will also be for sale at the show. Zunker says this year pontoons are still a hot ticket item.

Tri-toons have become a lot more popular. I was actually just talking to one of the motor manufacturers yesterday and they said that last year 200 horsepower and above was up 22 percent and below 200 was up about one and a half.

The boat show runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and admission is free.