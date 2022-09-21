St. Cloud Area School District Announces Proposed Tax Levy

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Area School District is asking for more tax money in 2023.

At last night’s board meeting, the district announced a proposed total “2022 pay 2023” levy of just over $32.9 million. The proposed levy is $1.7 million more than the “2021 pay 2022” levy announced last year.

Get our free mobile app

The spending breakdown is as follows:

General Fund: $18,694,325.12

Community Education Fund: $1,158,605.06

Debt Service Fund: $984,874.73

Executive Director of Finance and Business Services, Amy Skaalerud, explained that while the 5.48% increase in the levy may mean more dollars to the district, the actual percentage that each taxpayer owes is down from previous years. Assuming no change in a property tax evaluation, the owner of a $200,000 home would pay an extra $40 per year. However, with the tax base in the district growing at about 4.5% per year, Skaalerud says the owner of that same house will end up paying about $15 per year.

The board passed the proposed levy unanimously. The levy will be finalized during the December 14th regular school board meeting following time for public comment.

To watch the levy presentation, click here.