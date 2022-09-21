District 742 Announces Attendance
ST. CLOUD -- Attendance at District 742 schools is down, but only by 1%.
At last night’s school board meeting, the total enrollment at all schools in District 742 was listed at 9,557. That’s down from 9,710 students at the beginning of the school year in 2021.
Executive Director of Finance and Business Services, Amy Skaalerud, told the board that the 1% decrease in students is smaller than the average 2% decline reported statewide.
Here are the enrollment numbers:
- Clearview Elementary: 401
- Discovery Elementary: 454
- Kennedy Elementary: 426
- Lincoln Elementary: 390
- Madison Elementary: 654
- Oak Hill Elementary: 806
- Talahi Elementary: 501
- Westwood Elementary: 391
- North Junior High: 718
- South Junior High: 863
- Kennedy Community School: 200
- Apollo High School: 1,260
- Tech High School: 1,536
- Total enrollment at McKinley and other alternative sites: 393
Enrollment at the elementary schools is up 42 students, while the junior high lost 76 and the high schools dropped 98 students.
Skaalerud says now that they have the data, school principals will meet to determine why enrollment is dropping.