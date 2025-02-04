St. Cloud Area Restaurant Offers Unique Weekly Event

Each Wednesday the Pearl Lake Lodge in Marty offers a unique attraction. It's Bologna Days from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Jessica Wessling joined me on WJON. Jessica and her husband, Chet bought the Pearl Lake Lodge from Tom "Rudy" and Holly Reuther in 2021.

Jessica calls Bologna Days "a great throwback day" where they play 50s and 60s music, and setup a big buffet which includes different flavors of bologna. The different flavors include regular and barbeque, both of which they get from Knaus Meat Market in Kimball. The buffet also includes homemade bread and mashed potatoes and gravy, baked beans, sauerkraut, horseradish, boneless chicken wings and French fries. Jessica says they do a different soup each week. Sometimes they do 2 soups.

Jessica estimates 70 - 100 people come each Wednesday for Bologna Days. She says they do take reservations up to 20 to 25 people. Wessling indicates Bologna Days has been going on at Pearl Lake Lodge for close to 20 years.

