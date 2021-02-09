Pearl Lake Lodge Sold by Longtime Owners

MARTY – A beloved bar and restaurant in Marty is soon to be under new ownership.

Pearl Lake Lodge, located at 10600 County Road 8, has been sold by longtime owners Tom “Rudy” and Holly Ruether.

Tom Ruether announced the sale in a Facebook post on Monday, writing the establishment’s new owners, Jessica and Chet Wesslin, will “take over the helm” on March 1.

My how time flies! Today is February 8th. It was on this date in 1985 that I opened my first bar, McRudys Pub. So, I... Posted by Pearl Lake Lodge on Monday, February 8, 2021

“The last 20 years have been some of the best years of my life and we have made lifelong friends,” Ruether continues. “I can’t thank the community enough for all the support over the years and for adopting me when I bought this place. I will still be around and I love you all.”

Pearl Lake Lodge is a co-sponsor of the popular St. Patty’s Day Parade in Marty, which attracts thousands of spectators each year. Ruether says the establishment’s new owners will “continue to carry on the torch and the spirit of the lodge.”

Ruether was the owner of now-defunct downtown St. Cloud bar McRudy’s Pub until 2000.