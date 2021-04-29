St. Cloud Area Kids in Need Being Offered Free Prom Dresses

Prom season is here, and if you know of a student that is in need of a prom dress for the big day, this is the place to send them.

St. Cloud Area Prepper Pals, a group on Facebook dedicated to being a resource network for people in need around the area, shared a post offering free prom dresses to students who need them at Apollo, Tech, and McKinley schools:

If you are or know of any juniors or seniors attending Apollo , Tech, or McKinley prom and need a Prom dress please contact: Jen Noble at 320-223-9887 for sizes and colors. We have about 300 brand new prom dresses that were donated. Students can try them on at Quarryview.

The post featured photos of multiple racks of prom dresses in every color under the sun. They have over 300 dresses that are ready to go to prom-goers.

Prom can get expensive really quick, and for some students, the financial aspect of the event is just too much. It is so great that there is a resource for these kids who want to go but might not have the funds. They get to put on the gorgeous dress and attend one of the biggest events in a teen's life.

If you know someone in need of a dress, be sure to contact Jen Noble at 320-223-9887. She will be able to provide information on colors, sizes, and availability.

Happy prom season to all the area high schools that are celebrating this year. Enjoy the last part of the school year, and soak in as many happy memories with your friends as you can!



