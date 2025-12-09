ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There will be an air show in St. Cloud next summer. St. Cloud Sky Central Airport has announced plans for the North Star Air Show in 2026.

It will be held on August 1st and 2nd.

The U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team will headline it. They are an elite Air Force aerobatic team that showcases the unique capabilities, maneuverability, and stealth technology of the F-22 Raptor. They are based at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia.

Airport Director Bill Towle says the air show will also feature a multitude of dynamic flying demonstrations, impressive aircraft on display, and engaging family entertainment.

Airport Authority Board Chair Brian Myers says,

"We are thrilled to invite the community to this highly anticipated event. The air show will increase industry exposure while simultaneously bolstering the local economy and tourism. It's part of our strategic initiative to elevate the airport's profile and highlight its offerings to a broader audience."

The airport has partnered with Elevate Air Shows to produce the program. They are a full-service air show production company bringing the air show experience to the heart of Minnesota.

A full list of performers and ticketing details will be released in early 2026.