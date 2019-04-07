St. Ben’s Splits Two with Gustavus

The College of St. Benedict softball team split a doubleheader at home against Gustavus on Saturday.

The first game was a close one. The Bennies took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. The Gusties tied up the score in the second with a run of their own. In the fifth, Gustavus pushed out to their first lead of the day, 3-1, but CSB quickly cut the deficit to 3-2.

In the seventh inning, the Bennies tied the game again, 3-3. This score stood after nine and sent the game into extra innings. In the tenth, things fell apart for St. Ben’s. The Gusties ran in three in the top, and CSB could not close the gap in the bottom. They fell 6-3.

The second game was lower scoring than the first. It stayed scoreless through six innings. Finally, in the seventh, the Bennies ran one in to take the game-winning lead, 1-0.

Kate Deming led the team with two runs. Claire Boatman and Emilie Antony each added one.

The Bennies improve to 16-7 and 4-3 MIAC. They will try to extend their win streak on Sunday when they travel to Hamline University for another doubleheader. Games start at 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.