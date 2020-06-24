St. Benedict’s Senior Community to Start Outdoor Visitations

ST. CLOUD -- Residents at a St. Cloud long-term care facility will be able to spend some quality time with their loved ones this weekend.

St. Benedict's Community is holding outdoor visitation starting Friday.

Susan Kratzke is the Administrator and Vice President of Senior Services at St. Benedict's. She says they will set up stations in their parking lot for the gatherings.

We have eight stations we have set up and each of those stations will be sectioned off and we will be abiding by all safeguards.

Kratzke says each visit will be up to 25 minutes long and guests will have to follow several rules and guidelines to make sure their residents stay safe.

The appointments are made ahead of time, family members will need to wear masks, they will be screened and we will take their temperature and ask their recent health history, just as we do with our employees.

She says many residents are excited about the outdoor visits and they will work hard to accommodate as many visits as they can over the next few weeks.

Visitations will run Friday from 9:00 a.m. to noon, Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

Kratzke says for families unable to visit their loved one, they will continue to help set up phone calls or online visits.