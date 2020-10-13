CentraCare Foundation Annual Campaign to Support St. Benedict’s Community

ST. CLOUD — CentraCare Foundation’s annual fundraising campaign will support the residents of St. Benedict's Community, a CentraCare-owned retirement facility in St. Cloud.

The goals of St. Benedict's Community Capital Campaign this year including adding a four-season porch to each floor of the building, expanding first floor living and dining spaces and remodeling common areas.

The project will be financed entirely through donations. Sartell-based Granite Logistics has agreed to match up to $100,000 for any new gifts received by Dec. 31.

Donations can be made by phone at 320-240-2810 or online by visiting CentraCare’s website.