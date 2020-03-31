Staff: St. Benedict’s Senior Community Residents Remain Positive

ST. CLOUD -- Senior living facilities are taking every precaution to make sure their residents remain safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minnesota Department of Health says congregate living facilities continue to be a top concern with 31 facilities in Minnesota reporting at least one case of COVID-19.

Susan Kratke is the Administrator for St. Benedicts Community. She says while they know their residents are more at risk, they feel they have strong systems in place.

We recognize the vulnerable population we take care of and take that responsibility seriously. We've have put those safe measures in place so we can protect them as much as we can.

Kratke says they have implemented every CDC guideline to ensure the safety of their residents and staff. Despite all the changes, their residents have remained positive.

We are finding the residents are accepting and approaching this with a sense of calm. There isn't a lot of conversation or concern expressed about it.

Kratke says to date they've had no confirmed cases of COVID-19 from any residents or staff.

With visitation prohibited she adds you're encouraged to spread some cheer by writing a letter, drawing a picture or sending a card to their facility and staff will pass them out to the residents.

Twelve people in Minnesota have died due to complications related to the coronavirus. The age range of the people who have died is from 58 years old to 95 years old.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app