St. Augusta Allowing Expanded Outdoor Seating

ST. AUGUSTA -- The St. Augusta City Council has approved an interim ordinance allowing expanded outdoor dining in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Tim Walz's latest Stay Safe MN order allows bars and restaurants to offer outdoor seating at no more than 50% capacity.

St. Augusta joins a number of other areas cities relaxing the outdoor seating rules in an effort to provide economic relief to bars and restaurants hit hard by the pandemic.

City Administrator Bill McCabe says the Club Almar and St. Augusta American Legion have already applied for the temporary permit and plan to open June 1st. McCabe says the Hayloft Restaurant and Bar owner indicated he may not open until the following weekend and already has patio seating.

The interim ordinance is in effect for up to one year or until the St. Augusta City Council determines it is no longer necessary.