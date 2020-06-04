Rockville Approves Use of City Sidewalks for Outdoor Business
ROCKVILLE -- Rockville is the latest city making some changes to help local businesses during the process of reopening the state.
At a special meeting on Tuesday, the Rockville City Council voted to allow bars and restaurants to use city sidewalks for business for the duration of the second phase of Governor Tim Walz’s plan.
On Monday, businesses across the state began reopening for outdoor dining only at a maximum of 50 customers.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app