Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 28, 2023 at St. Clare’s Monastery in Sauk Rapids for Sr. Mary Peter Marthaler, O.S.C., age 98, who passed away Monday, August 21, 2023 at St. Clare’s Monastery. Rev. Matthew Crane will officiate and entombment will be in the St. Clare’s Monastery Crypt. Visitation will be 1:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday and after 8:30 a.m. Monday at St. Clare’s Monastery in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Sr. Mary Peter Marthaler, O.S.C. was born March 2, 1925 in West Union, MN to Albert and Antoninette (Deters) Marthaler. She made her first vows on May 4, 1949, and her final vows on May 13, 1952. She served her community as Abbess for 18 years.

Survivors include her St. Clare’s Monastery Community of Sauk Rapids; sisters, Joan (Charles) Pfannenstein of St. Louis Park and Imelda McCann of Sartell; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Sr. Andre Marthaler, O.S.B., Anella Hougnon, and Sr. Germana Marthaler, O.S.B.; brothers, Albert, Lawrence, Paul, Anthony, and Fr. Andrew “Sonny” Marthaler; and in-laws, Edna, Irene, Lorraine, and Bernice Marthaler, John “Jack” Hougnon and Jack McCann.