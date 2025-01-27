Sr. Joan Gerads, 93, Little Falls

December 17, 1931 - January 25, 2025

Sr. M. Joan Gerads, 93-year-old resident of Little Falls, passed away on Saturday, January 25 at the St. Francis Convent in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 1 at 11:00 A.M. at the St. Francis Convent Chapel. A visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 P.M. with a Franciscan Prayer Service at 7:00 P.M. Visitation continues from 9:00 A.M. until 10:50 A.M. on Saturday, February 1 at St. Francis Convent Chapel Gathering Area The burial will be held in the Franciscan Cemetery. A full and complete notice will follow.

The Franciscan Prayer Service and the Mass of Christian Burial will be live streamed on:

You Tube Franciscan Sisters Little Falls MN