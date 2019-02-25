Southern Minnesota Blizzard Strands SCSU Men’s Hockey Team

WATONWAN COUNTY -- The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team had a rough road home from Omaha Sunday. The blizzard conditions stranded the team in St. James in Watonwan County.

Photo courtesy of SCSU Men's Hockey via Twitter

Deputies from the sheriff's office rescued the team and brought them to the county jail where they rode out the storm.

The team finally made it back to town about 10:00 p.m. Sunday.

The SCSU Men's Hockey Team won the regular season conference championship over the weekend.