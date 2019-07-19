South St. Cloud Intersection Improvements to Impact Traffic

ST. CLOUD -- Road construction is expected to significantly slow traffic along a busy south St. Cloud corridor starting Monday.

The north and southbound lanes on Stearns County Road 75 at 33rd Street South will be reduced to a single lane while crews build a second left-turn lane for northbound traffic turning onto 33rd Street South.

The work is expected to impact traffic for approximately two months.

You are encouraged to find an alternate route if possible or be prepared for delays.