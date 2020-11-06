UPDATE: Motorcyclist Identified in Fatal Crash

ELK RIVER -- Authorities have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash near Elk River Friday morning.

He's been identified as 29-year-old Feodor Liubimov of Zimmerman.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 8:00 a.m. on Highway 169 near 213th Avenue in Elk River.

The patrol says Liubimov was heading south on Highway 169 when he lost control of his motorcycle and went into the median ditch. He was pronounce dead at the scene.

The crash did close southbound traffic on Highway 169 for a short time.