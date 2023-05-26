South Haven Man Accused of Trying to Burn Another’s Motorcycle

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A South Haven man is accused of trying to burn another person's motorcycle Thursday because he was upset with the owner.

According to the charges filed in Stearns County District Court, 59-year-old Vance Salmela is charged with 2nd-degree arson and felony assault on a peace officer.

A sheriff's deputy was dispatched to the 13700 block of Stearns County Road 7 in Fairhaven Township on a report that Salmela was going to burn the caller's motorcycle.

A deputy arrived to find Salmela leaving on a motorcycle and another one with brush around it and smoke coming from the bike. The deputy put out the fire and called for backup. Deputies eventually caught up with Salmela and asked him about the fire. Court records show he admitted to setting the bike on fire because he was upset.

The deputies say Salmela was acting agitated, made threatening gestures toward the officers, and tried to walk away. When a deputy grabbed Salmela's arm and told him he was under arrest, Salmela allegedly but the deputy's arm.

The officer was treated for the injury at St. Cloud Hospital. Salmela was booked into the Stearns County Jail.

