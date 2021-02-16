Souhan; Wild Excited to Return [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild return to action tonight when they play in Los Angeles against the Kings at 9 p.m., pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 8:45. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON. He says hockey players want to play hockey and the Wild are excited to be back playing. Jim says the Wild will go with 4 players from the Iowa Wild to fill out the roster with 5 players still on the Covid-19 list. He says Kaapo Kahkonen will start in net for the Wild with Cam Talbot out.

The Twins agreed to sign veteran 34-year old starting pitcher Matt Shoemaker to a 1-year contract. Jim says this is a Twins-type signing. He's a player with an injury history but has produced when healthy. He spend 2013-2018 with the Angels and the last couple seasons with the Blue Jays. Jim expects Shoemaker to compete with Randy Dobnak for the 5th spot in the starting rotation.

The Gopher men's basketball team plays at Indiana Wednesday night at 8 p.m., pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 7:30. Jim says the Gophers are facing some must wins coming up if they want to stay in contention for a NCAA tournament berth. Souhan says they'll going to need to win 1 or 2 road games and likely need to beat either Indiana or Illinois this week.

The Minnesota Lynx traded Odyssey Sims to Indiana. Jim says that was going to happen because of the signing of Ariel Powers.

