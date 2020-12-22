Souhan; Vikings/Bears Recap and T-Wolves Preview [PODCAST]

The Vikings lost to the Bears 33-27 Sunday to fall to 6-8 on the season. The Timberwolves begin the 2020-2021 season Wednesday night at 7pm against Detroit, pregame on WJON at 6:30. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me Monday and Tuesday on WJON. He recapped the Vikings loss to Chicago Monday highlighting some of the defensive concerns he has and some mistakes quarterback Kirk Cousins made. He says Cousins didn't take some chances he should have. Listen to Monday's podcast below.

The Timberwolves open the season Wednesday night against Detroit. Jim says he expects either D'Angelo Russell or Ricky Rubio to be on the floor for Minnesota at all times. He says they will play together some but not a lot. Jim expects first overall pick Anthony Edwards to begin the season coming off the bench with Juancho Hernangomez, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Okogie, Malik Beasley and D'Angelo Russell as the starting 5. Listen to Tuesday's podcast below.

The Gopher men's basketball team will play the rest of the season without forward Jarvis Omersa. Jarvis is citing health concerns due to Covid-19 as the reason to opt-out of the season.

The Vikings had both running back Dalvin Cook and receiver Justin Jefferson named to the NFC Pro Bowl team. Jim comments on who else should have been considered for recognition.