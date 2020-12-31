Souhan; Vikings Playing to Win Sunday [PODCAST]

The Vikings will play Sunday without running back Dalvin Cook. Cook's father, James passed away unexpectedly Tuesday. Cook is with family in Miami, Florida. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Vikings will play to win at Detroit despite not having any real incentive to win. Jim says head coach Mike Zimmer would like to see the team finish with a 7-9 record as opposed to 6-10.

The 21st ranked Gopher men's basketball team will play #7 Wisconsin at 3:30 this afternoon, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 3:00. Jim says the Badgers are a veteran team that won't be easy to beat. Souhan says the Gophers have proven to be a physical team over the last few games and did a good job rebounding in the last 2 wins over Iowa and Michigan State.

Gopher running back Mohammed Ibrahim will return next season. He made that announcement earlier this week. Jim says he isn't surprised by this and says Ibrahim is a humble person that knows he has room for improvement.