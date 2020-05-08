Souhan; Vikings Have a Tough Schedule [PODCAST]

The NFL released their 2020 schedule last night in a 3-hour special on ESPN and NFL network. The Vikings open the season at home against Green Bay September 13. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Vikings have a tough beginning to their season with the Packers, Colts, Titans and Texans.

The NFL has given the Tampa Bay Bucs a team record 5 prime time games with the addition of Tom Brady. Jim says the NFL is a business and Tom Brady will bring viewers.