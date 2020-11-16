Souhan; Vikings Face A Struggling Bears Offense Tonight [PODCAST]

The Vikings play in Chicago against the Bears tonight on Monday Night Football at 7:15, pregame on WJON at 6:00. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Bears are struggling on offense especially in their passing game with Nick Foles at quarterback. Jim says Chicago has just 1 accomplished receiver in Allen Robinson and hasn't done much with their running game either. The Vikings will play without backup tight end Irv Smith Jr. and rookie corner back Cam Dantzler. Jim says the Vikings seem to find a way to patch together their defensive backs with first round pick Jeff Gladney expected to start alongside Kris Boyd... Harrison Hand will also see time.

The Gopher football team was beaten badly at home by the Iowa Hawkeyes Friday night. Jim says the Gopher aren't good right now. He says it is especially disappointing that the offense failed to score a meaningful touchdown. Jim says the Gophers lost to a below average Michigan team, and average Iowa and Maryland teams. He says their only win came against the bad Illinois team.

The Gopher women's basketball team announced the signing of 3 players to national letters of intent over the weekend. The 3 are Katie Borowicz of Roseau, Maggie Czinano of Watertown-Mayer and Alanna Micheaux of Wayne, Michigan. Jim says head coach Lindsay Whalen is doing a great job recruiting top in-state players and a 4-star recruit out of state.