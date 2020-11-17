Souhan; Vikings Beat a Bad Bears Team [PODCAST]

The Vikings beat the Bears in Chicago 19-13 Monday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Bears are not a good team and that played a big role in the Vikings win. He says the young defensive backs and defensive line played a good 2nd half but where anchored on defense by safeties Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris and middle linebacker Eric Kendricks. Jim says the Vikings should win their next 3 games against Dallas, Carolina and Jacksonville and will be 7-5 heading into the Tampa Bay game.

The Timberwolves have picks #1, #17, and #33 in the NBA draft Wednesday night. Jim says the Wolves are still looking at trade options but he says if they don't trade the first pick they will take shooting guard Anthony Edwards from Georgia. Guard Lamelo Ball and center James Wiseman are the other two likely possibilities at pick #1. Jim expects the Wolves to active fielding trade offers and thinks they could trade either of their picks at #17 or #33.

The NCAA is looking at one location for their March Madness college basketball tournament in March. The location would be Indianapolis where they have Bankers Life Field House where the Pacers place, Hinkle Field House on the Butler University campus and Lucas Oil Stadium where the Colts play. Jim says the tournament would be played with players and personnel in a bubble.