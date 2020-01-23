Souhan; Maya Moore May Be Done [PODCAST]

Maya Moore made it known yesterday that she will not be returning to the WNBA and the Minnesota Lynx this season. She will sit out a 2nd WNBA season while she works against social injustice. Jim Souhan doesn't expect Moore to return.

The Timberwolves lost at Chicago Wednesday night. Jim thinks the Wolves may have been better off not trading Zach Lavine. Jim also doesn't expect the team to trade Karl-Anthony Towns but they could trade Andrew Wiggins.

Five Vikings were named as injury replacements for the Pro Bowl Sunday in Orlando. Among them is cornerback Xavier Rhodes. Jim doesn't see how Rhodes is deserving.